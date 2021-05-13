Augustus retires from playing will be an assistant for LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seimone Augustus has retired from playing and will be an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Thursday.

Augustus is a 15-year veteran who played most of her career with the Minnesota Lynx, winning four titles there. She re-signed with the Sparks in February before deciding to retire.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much,” Augustus said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the Sparks staff and look forward to developing in this new role.”

She averaged 5.9 points in 21 games for the Sparks last year, her first with the team.

Augustus was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2006 and won titles with Minnesota in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She also won three Olympic gold medals. She finished her career 10th in scoring with 6,005 points, averaging 15.4 points during her career.

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest basketball players to ever step foot on a court,” Sparks coach Derek Fisher said. “Her impact as a pioneer in our sport can be seen through all the players and people she’s impacted in this game. It’s been an amazing honor to work with her over the past year and we’re excited to add all of her wisdom to our coaching staff.”

She starred in college at LSU, where she helped the team reach three straight Final Fours and was named Associated Press Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

