Updated on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT

THURSDAY: Clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning, and then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 65°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 39°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 68°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 43°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 71°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 46°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 54°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 56°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was centered over southern Lake Michigan with a maximum central pressure of 1033 mb. A secondary area of high pressure is positioned over Virginia with a maximum central pressure of 1027 mb, whilst another secondary area of high pressure was located over the Oklahoma Panhandle with a maximum central pressure of 1030 mb. Meanwhile, partly cloudy skies have been present in our region as afternoon low level lapse rates have climbed to over 8.5°C/km. A generally northerly breeze around 5-15 mph has also been presented, and this has worked to get our high temperature for today up to around 63°.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting that decreasing clouds will give way to mostly clear skies this evening, and then clear skies during the overnight. The winds are also likely to diminish, becoming calm during the evening and overnight. This, combined with the present temperatures, will likely work to get our low temperature down to around 31° – 35° tonight. Widespread frost will be likely across the region tonight.

The area of high pressure will remain just off to our west as we head into Thursday. Mostly clear skies during the late morning will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. With the weakening upper level trough moving away from our region, I am not expecting that there will be any precipitation in our region. The winds will likely be out of the north on Thursday Afternoon, but with the partly cloudy skies, and given that the temperatures will likely be on a warming trend as the high pressure remains nearly stationary, I am expecting that highs in our region on Thursday Afternoon will likely be up around 63° – 67°.

Mostly clear skies will be the theme as we head into Thursday Night whilst the area of high pressure tries to move a little closer towards our region. I am expecting that overnight lows, however, will likely not be as low, possibly upwards of 37° – 41°. Thus, I am not expecting frost development in our region for Thursday Night.

The area of high pressure will likely be positioned over our region as we head into Friday, thus allowing for partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. However, there may be some activity across western Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia with the presence of afternoon heating and somewhat weak upper level disturbance. At this time, I am expecting that at most we will get a stray rain shower from that activity during the late afternoon. Otherwise, temperatures will be closer to average with highs around 67° – 71° on Friday Afternoon.

Some clouds will likely linger around our region on Friday Night, and despite the winds becoming calm, Friday Night will likely be fairly mild with overnight lows around 41° – 45°.

The area of high pressure will gradually begin to drift off to our east as we head into Saturday. This will likely allow for the winds to become southwesterly during the afternoon. Highs will also likely be upwards of 69° – 73°. At the same time, an upper level low will move into Nevada, and this will begin to set the stage for our next system. Otherwise, a stray rain shower – and possibly a thunderstorm – will be possible for Saturday Afternoon, and then again as we head into Saturday Night and Sunday.

A frontal boundary will likely move up the Mississippi River Valley in association with a broad area of low pressure developing on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains as we head into Monday. This frontal boundary will likely move up towards our region, albeit somewhat slowly. At the same time, a few waves of low pressure may try to ride along this frontal boundary, allowing for us to have some chances for rain showers and thunderstorms as we start of next work week. Broad upper level ridging will likely begin to set up across the Plains and Midwest, and this will also allow for our temperatures to be around average or possibly slightly above average.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

