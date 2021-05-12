ZTNT Model Train Club to host Open House this weekend

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- For the first time since 2019, the Zane Trace National Trail Model Train Club is having an open house to display its train model.

Every Tuesday, the club meets to discuss and work on the train model. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, the display will be available for anyone to come see.

“We come up here, it’s a good group of guys. We got people that work , everybody gets a chance to work on something. We have done pretty good because we didn’t get in here until 2013, and to get something like this done this quickly is a lot to do,” Zane Trace Train Club Treasurer Rick Gooden said.

Since the last open house, a lot has been changed and added. Recently, the club has been promoting and looking for younger children to help and work with.

“There’s always something to do. We’re at the point now that the detail needs to be added, the people, different things which are really going to be expensive. So, we will just pick an area, work on it and try and get it done. It’s probably never done,” Gooden said.

The open house is free of charge, however donations are greatly accepted. You can find the train club at 24 South 6th Street.

