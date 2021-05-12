Second Annual Andy Jam set for Saturday at The Barn

Local News
Natalie Comer69

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The second annual Andy Jam is taking place Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. at The Barn.

Seven different performers will be there for the music festival. The fundraiser will help collect funds for the Andy Quinn Scholarship, supported by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Six County.

“This is one way that we can remember my son. He was an unforgettable character and he deserves to be remembered… After my son died, people contacted me that I never met to let me know that he had taken time when they really needed someone to listen to them. He would spend time talking to them and support them. At a time they really needed it and that’s just who he was,” Father and Event Organizer, Paul Quinn.

Prior to his passing, Andy Quinn wanted to pursue a career as a police officer. The scholarship in his name will support students at the Zane State Police Academy. Last year, Andy Jam raised $1,500 

“Of course Paul does a lot here so we want to do anything to help him out and raise some money for the scholarship and your benefit,” The Barn Manager Jessica Paynter said.

NAMI Six County is an organization that advocates for those affected by mental illness. Monetary collections will be accepted at Andy Jam.

More information can be found on The Barn’s Facebook page or the NAMI Six County Facebook page.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

ZTNT Model Train Club to host Open House this weekend

Natalie Comer

Muskingum County sees Increase in Visitors this year

Natalie Comer

Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union opens new Branch in Zanesville

Natalie Comer