Norris scores 9 second into OT, Senators outlast Maple Leafs

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris scored nine seconds into overtime and the Ottawa Senators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Wednesday night to finish the season.

Mitch Marner turned over the the puck to Brady Tkachuk off the opening face in the extra period, and Tkachuk fed Norris for his 17th of the season.

Parker Kelly scored in his NHL debut for Ottawa, Connor Brown had his league-leading fifth short-handed goal, Nikita Zaitsev had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 30 shots.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-best 41st goal for Toronto. Jake Muzzin had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves in his return following an eight-week injury absence for the North Division champion Maple Leafs.

Andersen played in the NHL for the first time since March 19 because of an injury “around” one of his knees that cost him 23 games. The 31-year-old goalie made two AHL appearances as part of a conditioning stint.

The Maple Leafs will complete the regular season Friday night at Winnipeg, then open the playoffs against Montreal.