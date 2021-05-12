Netherlands defender Van Dijk out of European Championship

Sports
Associated Press11

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he will not play for the Netherlands at next month’s European Championship.

The center back has been out since October with a knee injury.

Van Dijk says in an interview with Liverpool’s website: “I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the offseason.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Frustration in Japan as leader pushes Olympics despite virus

Associated Press

Schalke game versus Hertha goes ahead despite 3rd virus case

Associated Press

Frustration in Japan as leader pushes Olympics despite virus

Associated Press