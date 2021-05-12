Muskingum County sees Increase in Visitors this year

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- After a year of seeing a decrease in the amount of traveling and tourism, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitor Bureau saw a rise in bed taxes.

In 2020, the CVB was down 60% in bed tax collections. This year, the tax bed numbers exceeded the last couple of years income.

“People are out traveling now. They want to get out and explore. Business travel is picking up as well… There’s lots of things and reasons and events and activities taking place, and of course families and folks are out traveling and exploring Muskingum County so we’re excited to see that tourism is back on the rise,” Vice President of Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor Bureau Kelly Ashby said.

The CVB receives bed taxes from over nine area hotels every month. The bed tax money is used towards many different tourism advertisements and marketing strategies. The money helps promote tourism for Muskingum County.

“We’re a destination because of The Wilds, museums, arts and the state parks, but also we’re a destination for business travelers as well. Lots of great business here in Muskingum County, so folks travel in to have meetings with their counterparts here in Muskingum County,” Ashby said.

