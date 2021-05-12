Amed Rosario’s hit in 10th gives Indians 2-1 win over Cubs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave the Cleveland Indians a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Cleveland has won eight of nine and 12 of 15.

“We believe in our team, man,” winning pitcher James Karinchak said. “We did that since spring training, we always thought we were going to win and I think we’re going to keep winning.”

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.

Josh Naylor began the 10th at second base for Cleveland. Jordan Luplow walked, René Rivera sacrificed and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez was intentionally walked. The Cubs employed a five-man infield and Thompson got César Hernández to pop out before Rosario ended it.

“I mean it feels really, really good not only for me, but also for the team because we won,” Rosario said. “That’s what matters.”

Nick Martini was the Cubs’ automatic runner in the 10th against Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.

Willson Contreras was 4 for 5 for the Cubs.

Kris Bryant, who was removed from Tuesday’s game because of a sinus issue, came in to pinch-hit in the seventh. He was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Cal Quantrill to load the bases and replaced by Martini.

Shortstop Javier Báez returned after being scratched Tuesday because of lower back tightness. Báez went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Pederson’s sixth-inning hit snapped an 0-for-18 skid with runners in scoring position for Chicago. The Cubs were 2 for 27 with runners in scoring position and stranded 25 baserunners in the two games.

“It’s a tough game,” Pederson said. “They have some really good pitchers. I didn’t come through in the 10th with two runners on. It doesn’t feel good. That’s for sure.”

Zach Davies gave the run back in the sixth on doubles by Hernández and Rosario. The right-hander worked 5 1/3 innings.

Sam Hentges pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first major league start. The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed a baserunner in every inning.

SHOWING EMOTIONS

Karinchak raised both arms and let out a yell as he walked to the dugout after striking out Sogard.

“It was a great battle,” the pitcher said. “That’s a great hitter. The guy’s been doing it for a long time. I think it was maybe eight pitches, just kept fighting and I finally got him, man, and I was revved up.”

Indians closer Emmanuel Clase and Báez exchanged words after the right-hander retired the side in the ninth.

SLEEPLESS BRYANT

Cubs manager David Ross said before the the game that Bryant wanted to be in the lineup even though he wasn’t feeling well. Ross thought it would be best to let him rest until Chicago plays again Friday. Bryant is now dealing with a bruise on his hand. Ross said the plan was to pinch run for Bryant even if he hadn’t been hit by the pitch.

“He’s just super under the weather,” Ross said. “He didn’t sleep much last night.”

SUBSTITUTE BAT

Pederson used Anthony Rizzo’s bat in batting practice and put it in play, finishing with three hits.

“It was pretty cool,” Pederson said. “Thanks, Rizz.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Ross said 2B Nico Hoerner (left forearm) could return from the injured list Friday.

Indians: C Roberto Pérez, who will miss at least two months because of a fractured right ring finger, figures he is due for some good luck. “I just cannot get a break,” he said. “In 2019 I had the bone spurs. In 2020 I had the shoulder injury. And then this year my finger. I don’t have much to say.” Pérez, a two-time Gold Glove winner, had surgery last week.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Ross hopes RHP Jake Arrieta (right thumb abrasion) will come off the injured list and start Friday when Chicago opens a series at Detroit. Arrieta (3-3, 4.31 ERA) threw a bullpen session Wednesday.

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (2-3, 3.83) will start Thursday night when Cleveland opens a four-game series at Seattle.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports