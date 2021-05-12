Updated on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning, and then partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 61°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 33°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning, and then mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 65°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 41°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 67°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 44°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 48°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 52°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over La Crosse, WI with a maximum central pressure of 1031 mb. A surface ridge of high pressure extends into the lower Great Lakes Region. Meanwhile, an upper level trough is located over the Saint Lawrence River and into southern Michigan. Low level lapse rates in our region have been over 8.0°C/km this afternoon which has allowed for partly cloudy skies across our region, whilst a northwesterly breeze is working to keep the temperatures in the mid-50s for the most part.

As we head into the evening hours, I am expecting mostly clear skies across our region. The winds will likely gradually diminish as well, becoming calm sometime this evening. This, combined with the surface ridge of high pressure extending into the lower Great Lakes, and high temperatures this afternoon in our region in the mid to upper-50s, I went ahead and nudged tonight’s low temperature down to around 30° – 34°. Widespread frost is also looking likely as I am expecting that even if places in our region do not reach 32°, the lack of wind tonight will prevent low level mixing from occurring, and there will be enough cooler air in place at ground level that frost is likely. Areas of patchy fog will also be possible, mainly towards sunrise.

The area of high pressure will likely continue to exert it’s influence over our region, whilst the upper level trough moves slightly southwards. Despite the presence of the upper level trough, I am keeping precipitation out of the forecast. Clear skies during the early morning will eventually give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. The winds will also likely increase, becoming northerly at around 5-15 mph during the afternoon. High temperatures in our region are likely to be around 59° – 63° during the afternoon.

Decreasing clouds on Wednesday Night will likely give way to clear skies and calm winds, and thus I am expecting that the overnight low temperatures in our region will likely be around 31° – 35°, so widespread frost will be likely.

Things will likely remain quiet for Thursday as the area of high pressure continues to be positioned around Chicago, IL. However, an upper level trough exiting the southern Plains will likely interact with a frontal boundary stalled out across the Deep South. Given the position of the Jet Stream, it is possible that some of the clouds from this activity may try to meander into our region. For this reason, I am keeping Thursday as mostly cloudy, but I did remove the precipitation probabilities in our region given that I am not expecting that there will be enough moisture for rain shower development in our region. Highs on Thursday are likely to be around 63° – 67° as the winds will be from the north at around 5-15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies will likely be the theme for Thursday as an upper level vorticity maximum moves into our region whilst the upper level trough moves through the Carolinas. Isolated rain shower development, especially east of Zanesville, will be possible. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies with highs reaching upwards of 65° – 69° are also looking likely.

The area of high pressure will then begin to drift off to our east by the end of the weekend. And this will allow for a southerly wind flow to return into our region, possibly putting our temperatures back to above-average by the beginning part of next work week. At the same time, a developing frontal boundary will likely be positioned back across the Plains, and this could allow for a few rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms to approach our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

