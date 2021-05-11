Rotary announced Phoenix Award winners

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Rotary Club held its annual Phoenix Awards this morning.

Eight local high school students were chosen and awarded with a $1,000 scholarship towards their future education and advancement.

“It’s a way for us to celebrate kids that have overcome perseverance through all kinds of different adversities in their lives… Who have managed to get beyond that, find success in their life and achievement and be able to become strong adults and succeed in life,” Phoenix Awards Committee Chair Mike Snode said.

The ceremony started out with an introduction from Mayor Don Mason. Recipients attend with their family members and school administrators and teachers.

“We hope it’s a way for them to get recognized and get some attention. Some of these students aren’t always one that receive a lot of recognition for what they’ve been through and what they’ve achieved in life… And also show their peers what examples they are to them and role models they can be to their own peers and the examples they set for people their own age and generation.”

The following were awarded the Phoenix Award:

Kylie Kennedy: Zanesville High School

Alissa Carpenter: West Muskingum High School

Madison Marple: Tri-Valley High School

Graeme Grady: Rosecrans High School

Cameron Scott: Philo High School

MacKenzie Adams: MidEast CTC

Gabrielle Grimes: Maysville High School

Dylan Hardy: John Glenn High School

