Nevada’s Bosetti homers in NCAA-record 9th straight game

Sports
Associated Press23

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Tyler Bosetti has homered in nine consecutive games, breaking an NCAA Division I record that stood for 30 years.

Bosetti homered to right-center field in his first at-bat Tuesday against Arizona State. It was the 11th homer in 10 games for the senior third baseman.

Georgia Tech’s Andy Bruce homered in eight straight games in 1991 and Duke’s Ryan Jackson matched the feat three years later.

Bosetti, a native of Vacaville, California, began his streak in the second game of a doubleheader at Air Force on April 24.

His power surge was somewhat unexpected. Bosetti had five homers total in his first three seasons.

He finished 4-for-5 and drove in three runs on Tuesday as Nevada lost to Arizona State 14-11.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Brazil to vaccinate athletes, coaches for Tokyo Olympics

Associated Press

New York Yankees coach Phil Nevin has positive COVID-19 test

Associated Press

8 years for dad of Saints ‘super fan’ in charity, drug case

Associated Press