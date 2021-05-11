Muskingum County Community Foundations awards 32 grants

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced its spring grant awards.

$78,308 was awarded to 32 organizations and projects. The awards have been given out for at least 25 years and on average, the MCCF have been giving out between $30,000 and $35,000 in grant awards. Fortunately, in the last two years the foundation has given out over $75,000.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life in Muskingum County through collaboration and philanthropy and by allowing us to work with these organizations, receive these grant requests, review them, see how much of a difference they’re going to make our community, and give back out. That’s exactly what we’re supposed to be doing, day in and day out, year in and year out,” Muskingum County Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Brian Wagner said.

Just about every organization that applied for grants received them. Wagner said a lot of the applications scored well this year and it was a difficult decision as the committee debated and discussed the awards.

“These are just organizations trying to make a difference in Muskingum County. Whether or not they’re associated with us, we work with some on other projects and other programs and there are some funds that do benefit them, that have been set up by donors. On balance, these organizations just need support to continue to do their mission,” Wagner said.

A majority of the grant money came from the MCCF Spring Groundhog Competition as well as a match challenge, where a donor matched additional funds.