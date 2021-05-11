Chicago aims for first win of the season, visits DC United

Sports
Associated Press37

Chicago Fire (0-3-1) vs. DC United (1-3-0)

Washington, D.C.; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +156, Chicago +158, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims for its first victory of the season when it visits DC United.

DC United went 5-12-6 overall a season ago while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United scored 25 goals last season and registered 12 assists.

The Fire compiled a 5-10-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 0-6-5 in road matches. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

Chicago: Miguel Navarro (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Nicholas Slonina (injured), Gabriel Slonina (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Cleveland hosts Chicago, aims to build on Civale’s strong showing

Associated Press

Cease scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Minnesota

Associated Press

Sabonis leads Indiana against Philadelphia after 21-20 showing

Associated Press