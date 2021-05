ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect.

Authorities are searching for Presley Ayers who is wanted on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Corrupting Another with Drugs, and Trafficking in Drugs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ayers is urged to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637 Ext 1 or Det. Brady Hittle at 740-452-3637 Ext 6047 .