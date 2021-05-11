Updated on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Early Stray Shower. Partly Sunny. Cool. High 59°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Areas of Frost Possible. Low 34°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 61°

DISCUSSION:

An early shower chance will be with us this morning, along with more cloud cover. As we head into the late morning and afternoon, sunshine will return to the region. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will still remain below average, as highs will only top off around 60 this afternoon.

More clearing will take place during the overnight, and more cold air will filter in, allowing for areas of frost across the region. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s for most of SE Ohio.

More sunshine and a touch more warmth will move in for the middle of the week, as highs climb into the lower 60s on Wednesday.

Gradual warming will be with us as we round out the work week, as highs get closer to 70 by Friday into the weekend. Stray shower chances will return Friday into the weekend as well. Rain chances will be increasing late Sunday into the day on Monday, along with more warmth. Highs will return to more seasonal norms as we begin the new work week.

Have a Great Tuesday!

