Genesis to Offer Free Sports Physicals for Student Athletes

Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is offering free sports physicals for student athletes from Monday, May 17 through Friday, July 30. The physicals are by appointment in the Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine office at 950 Bethesda Drive, Building 5, in Zanesville.

Appointments can be scheduled now by calling (740) 586-6828. Minors should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Student athletes need to bring the signed Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) form to the appointment.

Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine is staffed by three orthopedic sports medicine physicians, physician assistants and certified athletic trainers. They treat orthopedic conditions and injuries of all types in addition to providing sports medicine services.

For more information on Genesis Orthopedic Sports Medicine, visit genesishcs.org.

