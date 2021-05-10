Columbus Crew visit Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play

Columbus Crew SC (1-0-2) vs. Toronto FC (0-2-1)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +136, Columbus +183, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC plays the Columbus Crew in a conference matchup.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-2-3 in home games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.