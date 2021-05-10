AP source: Colts sign Fisher to fill need at left tackle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts may have found their new left tackle, signing free agent Eric Fisher on Monday, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Kansas City selected Fisher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 draft and moved him to right tackle as a rookie. But he switched back to the left side in 2014 and became a mainstay for the Chiefs and a two-time Pro Bowler.

But he missed the Super Bowl after tearing his Achilles tendon. In March, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told reporters Fisher could return by mid-August.

If he does, the Colts might plug Fisher into Anthony Castonzo’s old spot. Castonzo retired in January and the other four starters on Indy’s offensive line are returning.

Finding a veteran replacement became a greater priority after the Colts didn’t take an offensive lineman until the seventh round of last week’s NFL draft.

