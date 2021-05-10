Updated on Sunday, 9 May 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT

MONDAY: Areas of fog possible during the morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 61°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 59°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 34°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Clear skies during the morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon. Highs around 63°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 34°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 66°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2 – was positioned near Chillicothe, OH with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb. Extending eastwards, is a stalled out warm front which passes through Morgantown, WV before turning southward towards Tucker County, WV and into northern Virginia. The cold front associated with L2 extends through Lexington, KY and into the Memphis, TN area. Meanwhile, the heavy rain is exiting Ohio this evening, leaving a few lingering rain showers in it’s wake across central Ohio.

As we head through the evening hours, I am expecting any lingering rain shower to gradually taper off or leave our region. At the same time, decreasing clouds will be the theme, leaving us with mostly clear skies during the overnight hours. The winds will be from the north around 5-15 mph, so this may allow for enough mixing to keep the temperatures from dropping too quickly overnight. Thus, I am expecting that the overnight low in our region will likely be around 35° – 39°, though possibly a degree or so lower around Cambridge and Lancaster. Otherwise, areas of fog will be possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise, and especially north of I-70 where heavier rain had fallen on Sunday Afternoon. Areas of frost will be possible, mainly north of I-70 in the smaller valleys outside of most towns.

An area of high pressure will gradually move in from Manitoba and by Monday Afternoon it will be approaching the Minnesota border. An very narrow and slanted upper level trough will try to move through the central Great Lakes Region. This will allow for partly cloudy skies to develop in our region during the afternoon. With the winds from the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph possible, and given the presence of a few clouds, I am expecting that the high temperature for our region on Monday will likely be around 59° – 63°.

A stray rain shower will be possible as we head into Monday Night as the upper level trough stalls out across northern Ohio before weakening a bit and moving eastwards. Otherwise; mostly clear skies will be likely during the overnight with lows down around 35° – 39°.

The area of high pressure will move into the western Great Lakes Region as we head into the middle part of this work week. This will allow for generally clear to mostly clear skies with temperatures likely remaining a little bit below average for this time of the year.

An upper level trough will try to push through towards the end of the work week, and thus I have continued the slight chance of rain showers in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com