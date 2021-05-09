Philadelphia hosts division foe New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (19-29-7, seventh in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-23-8, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -152, Devils +125

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces New Jersey in a matchup of East Division teams.

The Flyers are 24-23-8 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has converted on 19% of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals.

The Devils are 19-29-7 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has allowed 42 power-play goals, stopping 70.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on May 1, New Jersey won 4-1. Yegor Sharangovich recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with 43 points, scoring nine goals and adding 34 assists. Claude Giroux has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 22 total assists and has 29 points. Pavel Zacha has six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.1 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out for season (hip), Carter Hart: out for season (left knee).

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Mikhail Maltsev: day to day (lower-body), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Miles Wood: day to day (upper body).

