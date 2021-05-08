Washington plays Philadelphia, looks to end home losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (24-23-7, sixth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (34-15-5, second in the East Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -186, Flyers +154; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Philadelphia looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Capitals are 34-15-5 against East Division opponents. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 0.7.

The Flyers are 24-23-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks 16th in the league with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 24 goals, adding 18 assists and collecting 42 points. T.J. Oshie has eight goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Joel Farabee leads the Flyers with 18 goals and has 36 points. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Tom Wilson: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (covid-19), Alex Ovechkin: day to day (lower body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Daniel Sprong: day to day (illness), Justin Schultz: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out for season (hip), Carter Hart: out for season (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.