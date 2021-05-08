Ganna storms to victory in opening time trial at Giro

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna lived up to his billing as the favorite by storming to victory in the opening stage time trial of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday, beating his closest rival by 10 seconds.

Ganna, who is the reigning world time trial champion, will wear the first maglia rosa (pink jersey) as the leader of this year’s race.

There were questions about Ganna’s form coming into the Giro, but the Ineos Grenadiers rider obliterated his rivals on the fast, 8.6-kilometer (5.3-mile) course through the streets of Turin, finishing with a time of 8 minutes, 47 seconds.

He and second-placed Edoardo Affini were the only cyclists to finish under nine minutes. Tobias Foss was third-fastest, 13 seconds slower than Ganna.

The 24-year-old Ganna also wore the first maglia rosa of last year’s Giro, after winning the opening time trial of the rescheduled race in October.

Sunday’s second stage is a mainly flat, 179-kilometer (111-mile) route from Stupinigi to Novara.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with another individual time trial.

