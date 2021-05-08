Chase Fisher is a sports reporter and anchor for WHIZ News. Born and raised in Zanesville, he graduated from Maysville High School in 2010 before attending Kent State University and majoring in journalism. Before joining WHIZ in a behind-the-scenes role in 2018, Chase spent the previous four years touring the United States as a drummer in the band Everyone Leaves, as well as performing across the midwest as a professional wrestler. Feel free to reach out to Chase with statistics, story ideas and/or feedback by emailing cfisher@whizmediagroup.com, or on Twitter @realchasefisher.