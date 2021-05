The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol says an area man has been charged with his 5th OVI offense.

Troopers say on Thursday 53-year-old Joseph Kirkpatrick of Zanesville was driving south on State Street and was stopped for operating a vehicle with no lights on.

The patrol says during the investigation it was found that Kirkpatrick was impaired by alcohol.

He is scheduled to appear in Zanesville Municipal Court on May 13th at 8:00 a.m.