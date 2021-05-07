Pickup truck crashes into school bus; no serious injuries

RAYLAND, Ohio (AP) — A flatbed pickup truck crashed into a school bus on a highway in eastern Ohio on Friday morning, leaving several students with minor injuries, authorities said.

WTOV reported the crash occurred on County Road 15 in Rayland, according to the Ohio State Patrol. The bus was carrying students to Buckeye Local High School, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board.

A preliminary investigation found the pickup truck —apparently driven by another student — came over a hill and swerved out of its lane and crashed head on into the bus. The pickup driver may have been trying to avoid another vehicle that was broken down in the roadway, authorities said.

About 10 students and the pickup’s driver suffered injuries that appeared to be minor. Some were taken to a hospital, while others were treated at the scene.

The school bus driver was not injured.