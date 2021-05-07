ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Denver has been named the Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week.

He’s little but mighty. The Dachshund Beagle mix weighs about eight pounds and is approximately three months old. He has been at the shelter since the middle of April.

“He would bring a great deal of energy to them. He’s not going to be a real super big dog. He’s not going to be big in size, so he’d be very manageable for any type of family,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Denver is the last of his siblings to be adopted and is ready to find his forever home. He would be perfect with any family.

“Denver loves everything. He doesn’t have a problem with big dogs. We have some bigger dogs here and he has no fear of them. He does well with our cats, of course we have two of our ambassador cats here who are bigger than him and he doesn’t have any fear. He’s just a good pup,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

If you are interested in adopting Denver, be sure to make an appointment or call the Animal Shelter Society at (740)-452-1077. The shelter held Yappy Hour yesterday and it was a success. Cohagen-Gibson expressed her appreciation and gratitude to all the sponsors and community members that helped support the event.