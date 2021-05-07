Jets cut 6 including WR Doctson, sign 6 of 10 draft picks

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets cut six players, including wide receiver Josh Doctson, among a flurry of moves before the team’s first rookie minicamp practice under new coach Robert Saleh on Friday.

Cornerback Kyron Brown, tight end Connor Davis, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, kicker Chase McLaughlin and wide receiver Jaleel Scott were also released.

Doctson, a first-round draft pick of Washington in 2016, signed with the Jets last offseason but never played in a game after opting out for the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Koloamatangi was also an opt out last season for family health concerns.

With McLaughlin released, the Jets will have incumbent Sam Ficken and undrafted free agent Chris Naggar from SMU competing for the kicking job. Coach Robert Saleh said special teams coordinator Brant Boyer did a lot of pre-draft work on Naggar, who was 17 for 21 on field goals and 43 of 46 on extra points at SMU last season after transferring from Texas.

“We’re very excited about him and giving him a chance,” Saleh said. “To give him the opportunity to come here and compete for that job, that’s a real deal. And it’s going to be fun to watch.”

New York also announced the signings of six of its 10 draft picks: linebacker Jamien Sherwood and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jason Pinnock, all fifth-rounders; and linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, cornerback Brandin Echols and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, all sixth-rounders.

Only quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick; guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, No. 14 overall; wide receiver Elijah Moore (second round); and running back Michael Carter (fourth round) remain unsigned.

The Jets signed 12 undrafted free agents, all of whom are expected to be on the field during the three-day camp. The signings include: Naggar; tight end Kenny Yeboah (Mississippi); offensive linemen Parker Ferguson (Air Force), Grant Hermanns (Purdue), Tristen Hoge (BYU) and Teton Saltes (New Mexico); defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour (Rutgers) and Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon State); linebackers Camilo Eifler (Illinois) and Brendon White (Rutgers); and defensive backs Isaiah Dunn (Oregon State) and Jordyn Peters (Auburn).

Safety Saquan Hampton was also placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. He ruptured an Achilles tendon in his season debut against Seattle last Dec. 13 and missed the final three games after being placed on injured reserve.

