Cleveland mayor opts not to seek record fifth term

CLEVELAND (AP) — The longest-serving mayor in Cleveland history as expected has announced he will not seek a fifth-term, creating a wide-open race among those who wish to succeed him in this heavily Democratic city.

“For 16 years I have worked to stabilize this city, position this city for the future and to ensure all can participate in the prosperity and the quality of life we’ve created,” Frank Jackson said during an address Thursday evening.

Jackson, 74, was elected to City Council in 1989 and was elected mayor in 2005. While downtown Cleveland has enjoyed a renaissance during his tenure, city neighborhoods, especially on the east side, remained mired in poverty.

The number of candidates hoping to succeed Jackson will likely grow with his announcement. Declared candidates at this point include City Council President Kevin Kelley, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Councilman Zack Reed and non-profit executive Justin Bibb. Former Mayor Dennis Kucinich has expressed interest in returning to office.

The top two candidates in a non-partisan September primary will face off in November.

“My plan for retirement right now is to do nothing,” Jackson said. “But I’m not retired yet. I’m going to be working. I’m going to be working now until they turn out the lights.”