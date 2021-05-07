Canada beats Russia 5-3 in world under-18 hockey title game

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brennan Othmann broke a tie with a sharp-angle shot early in the second period and Canada won the world under-18 hockey championship Thursday night, beating Russia 5-3 for its fourth title and first since 2013.

Shane Wright scored twice, Connor Bedard and Logan Stankoven also scored and Benjamin Gaudreau made 31 saves for Canada.

Matvei Michkov, Dmitri Buchelnikov and Vladimir Grudinin scored for Russia.

Othmann beat goalie Sergei Ivanov high into the corner from deep in the zone to give Canada a 3-2 lead at 4:42 of the second. Stankoven made it 4-2 with 3:21 left in the period.

Grudinin pulled Russia within a goal on a power play at 9:37 of the third, and Wright sealed it with an empty-netter with 40 second to go.

Michkov opened the scoring for Russia at 5:13 of the first with his tournament-best 12th goal of the tournament. Bedard tied it with 4:01 left, Buchelnikov countered for Russia with 55 seconds to go, and Wright tied it again 10 seconds later.

Sweden beat Finland 8-0 in the third-place game. Isak Rosen scored twice for Sweden and Carl Lindbom made 35 saves.