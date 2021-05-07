Buffalo visits Pittsburgh after Caggiula’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (15-33-7, eighth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-3, first in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -313, Sabres +247

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Buffalo after Drake Caggiula scored two goals in the Sabres’ 8-4 loss to the Penguins.

The Penguins are 36-16-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh is third in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.7.

The Sabres are 15-33-7 in division matchups. Buffalo serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Steven Fogarty leads the team averaging 0.9.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 24 goals, adding 38 assists and collecting 62 points. Jake Guentzel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 40 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 15 assists. Casey Mittelstadt has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body), Michael Matheson: out (upper-body).

Sabres: Carter Hutton: out (lower body), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Jack Eichel: out for season (neck), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

