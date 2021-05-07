Updated on Thursday, 6 May 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late morning and early afternoon, and then widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 60°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 61°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the overnight, and then scattered rain showers likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight, and then cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 42°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the early morning, and then rain showers likely during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 57°. South winds at 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 62°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 38°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 38°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, a weak area of low pressure was located near Terre Haute, IN with a minimum central pressure of 1015 mb. Extending southwestwards from the center of this low pressure is a cold front which extends all the way down into Arkansas. Behind this cold front is an area of low pressure located over north-central Kansas with a maximum central pressure of 1026 mb. Meanwhile, in our region, a brief break in the cloud cover allowed for temperatures to make a last minute climb into the lower-60s for some areas. However, clouds are on the increase across the region, with scattered rain showers being present on radar across western Ohio.

As we head through the late evening and overnight tonight, I am expecting that scattered rain showers will be around our region. These scattered rain showers will remain around the region as we head into the overnight hours. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will be across the region with overnight lows down around 41° – 45°.

Scattered rain showers will remain likely early Friday Morning as the weak low pressure and it’s associated cold front move off our east. Afterwards, drier air will likely filter in behind the front, allowing for some clearing in the clouds. In fact, I am expecting partly cloudy skies to be around our region during the afternoon. However, a second cold front will quickly move down from the central Great Lakes Region and into our region as we head into the afternoon hours as well. This will allow for widely scattered rain showers – and maybe a thunderstorm – to redevelop off to our northwest and then move into our region during the late afternoon/early evening hours. Otherwise; I am expecting high temperatures in our region to be up around 58° – 62° with west winds gusting upwards of 25 mph at times.

Afterwards, lingering rain showers will then taper off as we head into late Friday Evening. However, partly cloudy skies will likely remain across the region during the overnight hours. Thus, I did not lower the low temperatures any for our region, but instead I am keeping them at 34° – 38°. Frost development will be possible, but the winds may still be measurable at around 5-15 mph from the northwest, and that may hinder frost development.

Otherwise; Saturday will likely feature partly cloudy skies through the morning and afternoon. However, cirrus clouds may begin to arrive during the late afternoon hours, and skies will likely become mostly cloudy by the late evening. This will be the result of our next system – L2 – moving through the central Plains on Saturday Afternoon. Mid-level moisture will likely support rain showers developing along the warm frontal boundary which will remain generally south of the Ohio River on Saturday Night. The precipitation will likely move up towards our region in the form of some light scattered rain showers by late Saturday Night and early Sunday Morning, and then a near-steady to possibly steady rain as we head into late Sunday Morning and into Sunday Afternoon. With the rain around, as well as overcast skies, I am expecting that high temperatures in our region on Sunday will likely reach up to around 55° – 59°.

The rain will likely be around for part of Sunday Night before the whole system moves out of our region. An area of high pressure will then quickly try to move into the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes Region, and this will likely allow for a quiet (in terms of precipitation) start to the beginning of next work week. However, temperatures are likely to remain noticeably below average through the weekend and into next work week as well. There will be the possibility for additional rain showers as we head into next Wednesday and Thursday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com