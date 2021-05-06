Newark Strawberry Festival Cancelled

NEWARK, OH — The Kiwanis Club of Newark, Ohio, has canceled its 2021 Newark Strawberry Festival due to the ongoing concerns related to COVID-19.

“We explored several options and had many discussions with community leaders and experts,” said Phil Frye, festival chairperson. “We decided that canceling this year’s festival is the right decision because our first concern is the safety of our community, festival attendees, and our members.”

The Newark Kiwanis Strawberry Festival has been a fixture in downtown Newark for 36 years, annually drawing more than 30,000 people to the square the weekend after Memorial Day.

“We’re now focusing on making next year’s Strawberry Festival the best it can be,” said Kiwanis Club of Newark President Casey Claxon. “Our Kiwanis members have been supportive of our decision and we appreciate our community being supportive as well.”

The event is the club’s largest fundraiser, helping Newark Kiwanis to support many local agencies and organizations including Camp O’Bannon, the Boys and Girls Club of Newark, the Healthy Kids Network Backpack Program and more.

This year’s event cancellation should not impact Kiwanis support moving forward.

“We’re dedicated to supporting Camp O’Bannon and our other programs,” Claxon said.

In addition to supporting community organizations, the Kiwanis Club of Newark also sponsors a number of other services organizations in the community: Key Clubs at Newark High School and Newark Catholic High School; an Aktion Club through the Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities; and K-Kids at four Newark elementary schools. Combined, these groups offer service and leadership opportunities for nearly 300 students and adults in the community.