Local Schools support Big Brothers Big Sisters

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville kicked off its Bowl for kids Sake event this week and has been raising money with the help of local community members and partnerships.

Two local schools, Zane Grey Intermediate and John McIntire have been raising money for the big fundraiser. Zane Grey formed a team of six bowlers, including one from John McIntire and raised over $930.

“I think everyone really realizes what a great program this is for our students and just how beneficial it is to give a lot of our kids just an additional positive influence. You can never have too many support systems,” Zane Grey Intermediate third grade teacher Lindsay Lupher said.

Both schools take part in the ‘Lunch Buddy’ program, allowing students to have lunch with ‘bigs’ from the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. Despite the pandemic pausing the program, both schools continue to support the organization.

“Tammy Blevins has worked instrumentally with Mrs. Omen, our assistant principal really to identify those students who need that connection through lunch buddies and really identify the kids who, that program is going to make a difference,” John McIntire Elementary Principal Mike Emmert said.

The Bowl for kids Sake event continues tonight and tomorrow.