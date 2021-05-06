Elementary Student raises money for local Animal Shelter

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Aubrey Morris begins her mornings walking down the school hallways, collecting money and donations for the local animal shelter.

The Zane Grey Elementary second grader wanted to volunteer at the Animal Shelter Society but due to the ongoing pandemic, she decided to initiate her own fundraiser.

“I love animals and I hope that they can get loving homes.. I’m really happy that they all got these donations so that they can have a happy life in their shelter then have a loving home,” Morris said.

Morris is in the talented and gifted program and has extended the fundraiser to three other local schools in the district. She started collecting funds in the beginning of May and has raised $250 as well as pet supplies so far. The fundraiser will end May 20.

“It makes it special because we do have needs as a 501c3 nonprofit, but the really special thing is the compassion. She shows it and this young lady is going to be in our community and she’s going to be doing great things in our community for a very long time,” Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Morris said she wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. If you would like to contribute to the Animal Shelter Society, you can visit its website.