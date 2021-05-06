County Commissioners review video on Human Trafficking

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County County Commissioners met this morning to watch a video about human trafficking.

As part of a project the prosecuting attorney is working on to protect children and make aware of human trafficking, he asked all county employees to review the video.

“Human trafficking takes on many forms and locally it is happening. We’re aware of that through our prosecuting attorney and as the end of the video said, it’s not one person or one organization that’s going to be able to address this, it’s all of us working as a community,” Board President Mollie Crooks said.

The video will help educate the community about the ongoing issue. It addressed several survivor stories and included ways on how to spot, stop and report it.

“There actually is a local human trafficking organization, it’s pretty grass roots and I think they have a pretty small group of individuals but a very committed group of individuals. I think with the prosecuting office taking this on in partnership with Malouf, that’s a local company that’s also championing this education and combating that issue, I think we’ll see more of it,” Crooks said.

Crooks said the county commissioners want to partner and help with this issue. The message during the video was see something, say something and Crooks said it something everybody should feel empowered to do.

