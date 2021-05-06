Columbus hosts Detroit after Bjorkstrand’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-27-9, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (17-25-12, seventh in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -134, Red Wings +110

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Columbus after Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-2 victory against the Predators.

The Blue Jackets have gone 17-25-12 against division opponents. Columbus has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

The Red Wings are 18-27-9 against Central Division opponents. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 5.7 points per game. Jakub Vrana leads the team with 7 total points.

In their last meeting on April 27, Columbus won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 17 goals and has 42 points. Emil Bemstrom has three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 23 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 14 assists. Vrana has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (lower body).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (upper body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (lower body), Dylan Larkin: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.