Artist and Musician featured for the Month of May

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Two artists have been named artist of the month, including a musician.

Sharon Dean is a member of the ZAAP Gallery Her current collection displays her symbolic and creative visual narratives of her perceptions, interpretations and inspirations on subjects such as Standing Rock, The Great Serpent Mound and the Cycles of Life.

“She has lots of color and a lot of movement. This particular show has hidden images that when she puts the black light on it then something different appears then what you see right now. That will be part of the First Friday show,” ZAAP Vice Director Crystal Fuller said.

Singer/Songwriter Evan Abood was named the musician of the month. He sings, performs and plays music locally and all around Ohio. He spans in many different genres but considers alternative rock as his style. During the pandemic, he has spent time collabing online with other songwriters.

“With the pandemic, it kind of opened up some new doors, a lot of live streams. I actually have been lucky to be involved with some online writing with some other musicians. These are artists from all over the United States but all have roots here in South Eastern Ohio,” Musician Evan Abood said.

You can find Dean’s full black light experience only during the Art Walk on Friday. To find out more about Abood’s music, you can visit his website at evanabood.com