Updated on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Cool. High 60°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. Not as Cold. Low 43°

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 57°

DISCUSSION:

After some foggy conditions early this morning, skies will be partly cloudy this morning. Clouds will begin to return to the region this afternoon, along with well below average temperatures, as highs top off around 60 today.

Clouds will begin to produce scattered showers during the overnight, with lows in the lower 40s.

Shower chances will be scattered once again on Friday, with temperature slightly cooler, as highs top off in the mid to upper 50s. The best chance for showers will be in the early morning, then once again by the mid to late afternoon on Friday.

We will see drier, but still cool conditions as we begin the weekend, with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. Mother’s Day looks to be a soaker, as rain will be likely, and highs only warming into the mid 50s.

Temperatures will slowly warm into the low to mid 60s as we head into the new work week. Shower chances will linger into the morning on Monday, but most of the early work week looks dry.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com