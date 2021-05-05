Washington Volunteer Fire Department to host annual Mother’s Day BBQ

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 53rd annual Mother’s Day chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday.

The event will be drive-thru only. There will be no dining in, carry out or order ahead. The volunteers are hoping for a nice day, as the event is rain or shine.

“Just show up. We start serving at 11. We’ll actually have people cooking the chicken all night long. They will start about 1 o’clock in the morning. So they can show up at 11 o’clock and we’ll start serving. We’re going to have three lines out front here and we’ll be directing traffic the best we can,” Washington Assistant Chief Jon Hittle said.

Each dinner is nine dollars and the money goes towards the fire department; Customers will get half a chicken, coleslaw, chips and a roll.

“Getting to see people that we get to see every year, we have people that this has been a tradition for years. Usually we sell out pretty quick. We start serving at 11 and in the past, we’ve sold out by 12:30,” Hittle said.

Volunteers cook 1200 halves of chicken to serve and is a hands on event put on by all the volunteer firefighters, including help from local residents and 4-H kids.