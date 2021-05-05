Orioles’ John Means has no-hitter through 7 vs. Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means has not allowed a hit to the Seattle Mariners through seven innings on Wednesday.

Means has faced the minimum and allowed just one runner. Sam Haggerty struck out swinging in the third inning, but reached first when the pitch in the dirt bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty wasn’t on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second.

Means has struck out nine and induced weak contact when the Mariners have put the ball in play. Center fielder Cedric Mullins made a sliding catch on J.P. Crawford short fly ball to end the sixth inning, the closest Seattle has come to a hit.

Means has thrown 61 of 85 pitches for strikes.

He started 20 of 21 batters with strikes. The only exception was J.P. Crawford, who flied out on a 1-0 pitch for the final out of the sixth.

Baltimore leads 3-0.

