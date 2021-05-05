Null Found Guilty In Connection to Guernsey County Murder

A woman involved in the shooting death of a Newark Man in Kimbolton last year was convicted after a four-day jury trial in Guernsey County.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Katelan Marie Null of Mt Vernon was found guilty of Complicity to Murder, Complicity to Involuntary Manslaughter and Complicity to Felonious Assault in the death of Alexander Anderson.

Investigators say they were called by a woman on August 23rd 2020 who reported that her friend Alexander Anderson had been shot and was lost in rural Guernsey County.

Her sentencing is set for May 12th in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.