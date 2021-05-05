Grandmother pleads guilty to murder in 5-year-old’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A woman who initially claimed her grandson had been fatally injured while imitating a superhero has pleaded guilty to murder and child endangerment, admitting that she struck the child.

Yisenya Flores, 47, of Toledo, faces a possible life term when she’s sentenced May 21. She entered her pleas Tuesday.

Flores had custody of 5-year-old Anjuan Hare III, who was found unconscious in her home on Sept. 19, 2019. Prosecutors said Flores told emergency responders the child had jumped from a bed because he wanted to fly like Spider-Man, but his injuries weren’t consistent with such an accident.

Flores eventually admitted that she had struck the boy the previous day and he then became lethargic, semi-responsive and couldn’t get up from the floor. However, she didn’t call 911 until the next evening.

An autopsy determined the boy died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. He had numerous bruises, abrasions, and lacerations, authorities said, and his face appeared to have chemical burns. Some of his teeth were also broken and he suffered significant internal injuries, including brain bleeding and intestinal damage.