Devils sign G Nico Daws to 3-year entry-level contract

Sports
Associated Press8

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender Nico Daws to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2021-22 season.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the team’s third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Daws recently finished his 2020-21 season in Germany. He had a 4-6-0 record in 10 games with one shutout and a 2.90 goals-against average. He had a 23-8-3-3 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and .924 save percentage for Guelph (OHL) in 2019-20. His save percentage ranked first among goaltenders in the OHL.

Daws was a member of Team Canada’s gold medal-winning 2020 world junior team. He has dual German/Canadian citizenship.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bills GM Beane would consider cutting unvaccinated player

Associated Press

Hamilton and Verstappen to resume title fight in Barcelona

Associated Press

Odor put on IL by Yankees with sprained left knee

Associated Press