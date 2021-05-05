Boy dies from injuries suffered in crash that killed 3 women

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A year-old child injured last week in a crash that killed three women has died from injuries he suffered in the accident, authorities announced Wednesday.

Andrew Johnson was pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, but the cause and manner of his death has not been determined. Another child injured in the crash remains hospitalized.

The crash involving a car and a minivan occurred Friday afternoon in Germantown.

Authorities have said the car was headed north on Route 4 when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went across the road, colliding with a southbound minivan. Investigators are still trying to determine if another driver also played a role in the crash.

Killed in the accident were Rebecca Roberts, 61; her daughter Katie Roberts, 30, and Ashley Mance, 26, all of Germantown.