Updated on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Early Showers. Partly Sunny. Breezy & Cooler. High 60°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Much Colder. Low 38°

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Showers Late. Cool. High 62°

DISCUSSION:

Rain showers will be with us early this morning, but will begin to taper off by the mid to late morning. Some sunshine will begin to return to the region by the late morning into the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be well below average, with highs only around 60 this afternoon. Breezy conditions will strengthen by the end of the morning into the afternoon, with gusts of 25 mph at times.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with colder conditions. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to around 40.

Partly sunny skies will return to the area on Thursday, along with cooler than average temperatures, with highs in the lower 60s. Showers will begin to return late Thursday evening into the day on Friday. Temperatures will be even cooler as we wrap up the work week, with highs in the upper 50s on Friday.

This weekend will begin on the drier side, with highs around 60 on Saturday. Rain chances will begin to increase late Saturday night into Mother’s Day. Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday, as highs will only top off in the mid to upper 50s.

Drier and slightly warmer conditions look to return to begin the new work week, with highs in the low to mid 60s next Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

