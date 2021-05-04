Sports Betting Line

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -114 San Francisco -103 at MIAMI -147 Arizona +133 Atlanta -127 at WASHINGTON +112 Milwaukee -135 at PHILADELPHIA +125 L.A. Dodgers -172 at CHICAGO +157 at ST. LOUIS -110 N.Y. Mets -104 at SAN DIEGO -245 Pittsburgh +215 American League Baltimore -111 at SEATTLE +101 at N.Y. YANKEES -130 Houston +120 at MINNESOTA OFF Texas OFF at BOSTON -180 Detroit +165 Cleveland -160 at KANSAS CITY +150 at OAKLAND -115 Toronto +105 Interleague at CINCINNATI -121 Chicago WS +110 at LA ANGELS OFF Tampa Bay OFF NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (217½) at ORLANDO Portland 10½ (223½) at CLEVELAND at MILWAUKEE 8½ (239½) Washington Philadelphia 11½ (225½) at HOUSTON at INDIANA 4½ (238½) Sacramento Memphis 3½ (236½) at MINNESOTA Phoenix 2½ (225½) at ATLANTA at DENVER 3½ (214½) New York at UTAH 7½ (222½) San Antonio NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Nashville -172 at COLUMBUS +147 Washington -121 at NY RANGERS +102 at TAMPA BAY -161 Dallas +137 Montreal -165 at OTTAWA +140 Vegas -124 at MINNESOTA +103 at ST. LOUIS -248 Anaheim +206 Colorado -275 at SAN JOSE +226 at CALGARY -121 Winnipeg +102 at ARIZONA -135 Los Angeles +112

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/