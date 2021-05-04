Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-114
|San
|Francisco
|-103
|at MIAMI
|-147
|Arizona
|+133
|Atlanta
|-127
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+112
|Milwaukee
|-135
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+125
|L.A. Dodgers
|-172
|at
|CHICAGO
|+157
|at ST. LOUIS
|-110
|N.Y.
|Mets
|-104
|at SAN DIEGO
|-245
|Pittsburgh
|+215
|American League
|Baltimore
|-111
|at
|SEATTLE
|+101
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-130
|Houston
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-180
|Detroit
|+165
|Cleveland
|-160
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+150
|at OAKLAND
|-115
|Toronto
|+105
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-121
|Chicago
|WS
|+110
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|5½
|(217½)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Portland
|10½
|(223½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MILWAUKEE
|8½
|(239½)
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|11½
|(225½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at INDIANA
|4½
|(238½)
|Sacramento
|Memphis
|3½
|(236½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Phoenix
|2½
|(225½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at DENVER
|3½
|(214½)
|New
|York
|at UTAH
|7½
|(222½)
|San
|Antonio
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Nashville
|-172
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+147
|Washington
|-121
|at
|NY
|RANGERS
|+102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-161
|Dallas
|+137
|Montreal
|-165
|at
|OTTAWA
|+140
|Vegas
|-124
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+103
|at ST. LOUIS
|-248
|Anaheim
|+206
|Colorado
|-275
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+226
|at CALGARY
|-121
|Winnipeg
|+102
|at ARIZONA
|-135
|Los
|Angeles
|+112
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Please follow and like us: