Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press8
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -114 San Francisco -103
at MIAMI -147 Arizona +133
Atlanta -127 at WASHINGTON +112
Milwaukee -135 at PHILADELPHIA +125
L.A. Dodgers -172 at CHICAGO +157
at ST. LOUIS -110 N.Y. Mets -104
at SAN DIEGO -245 Pittsburgh +215
American League
Baltimore -111 at SEATTLE +101
at N.Y. YANKEES -130 Houston +120
at MINNESOTA OFF Texas OFF
at BOSTON -180 Detroit +165
Cleveland -160 at KANSAS CITY +150
at OAKLAND -115 Toronto +105
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -121 Chicago WS +110
at LA ANGELS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (217½) at ORLANDO
Portland 10½ (223½) at CLEVELAND
at MILWAUKEE (239½) Washington
Philadelphia 11½ (225½) at HOUSTON
at INDIANA (238½) Sacramento
Memphis (236½) at MINNESOTA
Phoenix (225½) at ATLANTA
at DENVER (214½) New York
at UTAH (222½) San Antonio
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Nashville -172 at COLUMBUS +147
Washington -121 at NY RANGERS +102
at TAMPA BAY -161 Dallas +137
Montreal -165 at OTTAWA +140
Vegas -124 at MINNESOTA +103
at ST. LOUIS -248 Anaheim +206
Colorado -275 at SAN JOSE +226
at CALGARY -121 Winnipeg +102
at ARIZONA -135 Los Angeles +112

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

