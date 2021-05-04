Pureval, Mann advance to Cincinnati mayor general election

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval and long-time City Council Member David Mann will advance to the November election and vie for Cincinnati mayor.

Pureval received 39% of the votes and Mann had 29% with all of the city’s precincts reporting Tuesday night, according to the city’s unofficial results.

Six candidates ran in the election. The race to govern Ohio’s third-largest city is nonpartisan, but Democrats dominate the city’s politics.

Among the candidates were former Cincinnati police officer and Democratic state Sen. Cecil Thomas, businessperson Gavi Begtrup, retired firefighter Raffel Prophett, and educator Herman Najoli.

Pureval, a former Democratic congressional nominee, and Mann, who previously served as Cincinnati mayor and also in Congress, are running to succeed John Cranley. He is term-limited after serving for eight years.

Among key issues are guiding the city as its downtown starts to open up after pandemic shutdowns and cleaning up corruption after four council members since February 2020 have been charged on federal counts.

Cranley is preparing to run in the Democratic governor primary in 2022. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced her Democratic candidacy for governor last month, with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine expected to seek a second term.