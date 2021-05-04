Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh after Giroux’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (34-16-3, second in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-22-7, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +145, Penguins -170; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit Philadelphia after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Flyers’ 7-2 victory over the Penguins.

The Flyers are 23-22-7 against opponents from the East Division. Philadelphia has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 19.6% of chances.

The Penguins are 34-16-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks third in the NHL with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee leads the Flyers with 17 goals and has 35 points. Jakub Voracek has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 22 goals and has 53 points. Bryan Rust has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out for season (hip), Carter Hart: out for season (left knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (mcl).

Penguins: Evan Rodrigues: day to day (lower body), Michael Matheson: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.