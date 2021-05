ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed long snapper Scott Daly and guard Evan Heim.

The Lions announced the moves Tuesday.

Daly most recently played with the New York Guardians of the XFL. He entered the NFL with Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2018.

Heim played college football at Minnesota State-Mankato.

