South Zanesville PD takes part in Light Ohio Blue

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The South Zanesville Police Department has joined the Light Ohio Blue campaign to show support for all law enforcement personnel.

National Police Week is next week, May 9-16. Community members, residents and businesses are encouraged to show support for officers who have died in the line of duty and those currently serving.

“During Light Ohio Blue week we’d like to have folks of our community to head to their local hardware store, pick up a few of the blue light bulbs, replace them with your current exterior lighting and shine those bright lights for the family of the blue,” South Zanesville Police Chief Mark Ross said.

Other ways you can help Light Ohio Blue are lighting your entire house or business with blue flood lights, placing blue ribbons on your mailbox or nearby posts and wear blue on May 15, which is Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“I think it shows to the officers that we have support. There are good officers out here. I know we’ve had negativity, but there’s good officers out here that want to serve their community and wanna do the right things,” Ross said.

Chief Ross said he looks forward to seeing the community’s support. You can share your support by posting and tagging social media posts with the hashtag Light Ohio Blue 2021.

Chief Ross would like to remember all Muskingum County law enforcement officers who have lost their lives; Lieutenant Mike Lutz, Deputy Robert Tanner, Deputy Zackary Smith, Horace Porter, Erwin Tate, and Henry Ritchason.

For more information about Light Ohio Blue, visit LightOhioBlue.org.